Get some pasta & raise money for JDRF at UND’s Delta Tau Delta house

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – University of North Dakota’s Delta Tau Delta fraternity hopes to raise money and awareness for diabetes with its pasta feed.

Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. for $5 you can get all you can eat unlimited alfredo pasta at the fraternity house at 2700 University Avenue. There will also be raffles for Lululemon, Gymshark and Sky’s Fine Dining gift cards.

The money goes to JDRF for juvenile diabetes research.

UND Delta Tau Delta has already raised $1,700 for the nonprofit and hopes to raise $1,000 more.

The fraternity hopes to create community awareness of the disease.

“There’s a negative connotation that fraternities bring around and I feel like that connotation’s wrong. We really try to help the community as much as we can,” Organizer Chris Anderson said.

If you want to watch UND hockey take on Arizona State in the Hall of Fame game, the fraternity hopes to show the game at nine.