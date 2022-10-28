Romantix files federal lawsuit against City of Fargo, Planning Director

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A federal lawsuit has been filed by Romantix Inc. against the city of Fargo and its Director of Planning, alleging that the city’s Land Use Development Code is unconstitutional.

The civil complaint claims the City is depriving Romantix of its first and 14th amendment rights by classifying the proposed store as an Adult Bookstore and Entertainment Center, thereby denying a “change of use” permit which would allow Romantix to relocate to a more central location on Broadway in downtown Fargo.

Earlier this month, the Fargo City Commission voted 4-1 to deny Romantix the permit.