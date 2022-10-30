Growl-O-Ween has pups strutting their stuff

Trick or treating for pups? Three Dog Bakery in West Fargo holds its 1st Annual Growl-O-Ween event.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The event featured a musical contest, there was a costume contest for dogs and their owners and some people got really creative with some of the looks.

There were games too, where dogs won prizes.

Musical sit was a hit with the dogs and people say they want more social events like these for their pets.

“It should happen once a month for sure, all of the little floofs and we just had to get him out here for it, I don’t have a kid so this is my kid. It’s super fun, I love looking at all the dogs and all the costumes, but yea I love it,” said Rebecca Melby & Nichole Skarie, West Fargo.

A portion of the proceeds is going to help local animal shelters.