Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
The crash happened after the driver left a parking lot and lost control of the motorcycle
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon.
Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
It happened in the 3500 Block Westrac Drive.
Authorities say Burt was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.
He was not wearing a helmet.