Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

The crash happened after the driver left a parking lot and lost control of the motorcycle

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.

It happened in the 3500 Block Westrac Drive.

Authorities say Burt was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.