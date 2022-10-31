Fargo Police identify body found in Red River

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department identifies the body found in the Red River.

The man is 32-year-old Phillip Bergquist and has no permanent address.

Police responded to a report around 11:15 Sunday morning, just north of Main Avenue.

Anyone with information related to this incident or his recent activities are encouraged to contact the FPD at 701.235.4493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.