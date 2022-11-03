Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.5 Billion For Saturday, $1M Winner in MN on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another drawing last night without a jackpot winner.

That means Powerball increases to $1.5 billion dollars for its next drawing on Saturday night.

If a player wins, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

There was a relatively big winner in Hinckley, Minnesota in the latest drawing.

One ticket sold at a Kwik Trip is worth $1 million.

Three tickets are worth $50,000.

They were sold in Coon Rapids, Roseville and Litchfield.