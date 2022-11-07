Moorhead seeks to reimagine Romkey Park

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The City of Moorhead is ready to make changes to Romkey Park.

A public meeting was held to see what the community wants to see.

The park’s pool is the only all ages outdoor pool in the city. It was built in 1958 and has exceeded it’s 25 to 40 year life expectancy.

Other proposed improvements include a skate park, splash pad, tennis, pickleball and sand volleyball courts.

There have been shootings near the park in 2020 and 2021 and an assault in 2017.

“We’re hoping to get kids here and the community here because it’s really important that as we plan this, their input is gathered,” Moorhead Parks & Recreation Director Holly Heitkamp said.

Click here give your feedback and see the entire Reimagine Romkey plan.