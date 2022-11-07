Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.

19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi.

Court documents show Sparkman and Kristy Vo attempted to rob Abdullahi for rent money in May 2021.

They were also tied to two attempted armed robberies in Fargo.

Sparkman told police he didn’t mean to kill Abdullahi.

Police found a .45 caliber handgun on a kitchen table in Sparkman’s home and a .45 caliber bullet casing near the area Abdullahi was shot.

Vo has pleaded not guilty and has a trial expected in January.