Confusion with ND voter ID requirements at the polls

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – John Saurer of Wahpeton was not allowed to vote with a valid North Carolina driver’s license and a utility bill with his North Dakota address on it on Election Day.

He was given a provisional ballot. Saurer’s vote will count if he provides a North Dakota ID before the Richland County Canvassing Board meets.

He says he’s been able to vote in past elections with his North Carolina driver’s license and a utility bill. Saurer tells us he called Wahpeton City Hall before Election Day and was told he could use an out-of-state driver’s license to cast his ballot.

“I feel like that is your constitutional right as a United States citizen to vote and when you tell me I can’t vote, I feel like less than a citizen,” Saurer said.

Before 2013, North Dakota voters could sign an affidavit saying they’re eligible to vote in the state. The Legislature removed the provision.

