DFL MN Auditor Julie Blaha wins re-election

Minnesota Auditor Julie Blaha has been re-elected, with Republican Challenger Ryan Wilson conceding the race on Wednesday.

“I want to thank everyone that supported my candidacy for state auditor. We put up a strong campaign, but came up just short of our goal. I am proud of the hard work that our team put in over the last nine months. Minnesota is a wonderful place with great people, and it was an honor for me to travel the state meeting Minnesotans, hearing their stories and sharing mine,” Wilson said in a statement.

The state auditor’s office is tasked with reviewing the $20 billion spent by local governments every year, serving as a check on local government spending and finances. And while the office doesn’t get a lot of attention, the two state auditors before Julie Blaha – Arne Carlson and Mark Dayton – later became governor.

Going into Election Day, political insiders saw the state auditor’s race as an opportunity for Republicans to unseat a Democrat at the state level, with an October poll by MinnPost showing DLFer Blaha and Republican challenger Ryan Wilson neck-and-neck. Both candidates won their uncontested primary races in August .