Fargo Police & FBI doing outreach at The Arbors

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Police and the FBI reach out to people living at The Arbors in South Fargo.

The department says it wants to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd Street South across from Countryside Trailer Court.

Fargo Police says they are sending officers out because of what it calls “persistent violent crime related incidents in the area over the past year.”

Law enforcement is not looking for anyone and are not conducting search warrants.

This is the first time Fargo Police has worked with the FBI on something like this.