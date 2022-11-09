LIVE: Election Analysis with Dr. Barbara Headrick

She's got experience reading the signs for our region.

When you want to make sense of politics in the Upper Midwest, there’s one person you call — MSUM’s Dr. Barbara Headrick.

She’s been following and breaking down the local, regional and political races for politics watcher for years.

And now, she’s doing it for us.

Dr. Headrick Zoomed in to the Morning Show to talk about the standouts, the surprises, and the maybe-still-too-close to call races with Emily Welker.