Charges Pending Against Woman Accused of Firing Shots At House in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Charges are pending against a woman in Grand Forks after she is accused of firing several shots at a house.
Police were sent to the area of 137 Columbia Court Sunday morning around 8:30 on a report of shots fired.
A man reported seeing a woman in front of his residence firing a handgun.
Officers arrived and took the woman into custody and found a handgun at the scene.
No one was hurt but several shots damaged the house.
The woman was taken to Altru Hospital with charges pending.
Police have not released her identity.