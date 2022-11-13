Charges Pending Against Woman Accused of Firing Shots At House in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Charges are pending against a woman in Grand Forks after she is accused of firing several shots at a house.

Police were sent to the area of 137 Columbia Court Sunday morning around 8:30 on a report of shots fired.

A man reported seeing a woman in front of his residence firing a handgun.

Officers arrived and took the woman into custody and found a handgun at the scene.

No one was hurt but several shots damaged the house.

The woman was taken to Altru Hospital with charges pending.

Police have not released her identity.