Ralph’s Corner Bar exhibit honors beloved Moorhead bar

The Moorhead bar was torn down in 2005

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County announces a new exhibit remembering Ralph’s Corner Bar, a popular social spot in downtown Moorhead.

The bar was torn down in 2005 and there was a lot of pushback from regulars who frequented the bar.

It was known as a college hangout.

The Hjemkomst Center exhibit has lots of original art pieces and musicians’ work, like Dr. James Connell, are on display.

There is also original furniture from the bar.

Organizers say it’s important to remember the roots the bar has to artists at MSUM and recognize the social impact the bar left on people.

“This was a historic place and I think it comes at a good time talking about this bar, because downtown Moorhead is going through another phase of redevelopment right now and it’s an exciting time. It’s also a time that we can learn from. We should be learning from our history to learn from past mistakes, and make sure that we’re doing it right this time,” said Markus Krueger, Cultural Society of Clay County.

The exhibit is set to open Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.