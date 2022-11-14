Sen. Cramer: Trump ‘Not Entitled’ To The GOP Nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN/KVRR) — Sen. Kevin Cramer says he wants a competitive field when his party chooses its next presidential candidate in 2024.

He previously has supported former President Donald Trump, but now says he is taking a wait and see attitude.

“Part of what helped Donald Trump in 2016 was the fact that he had, you know, he had a lot of tough competitors with a lot of experience and they honed his skills on the debate stage,” Cramer told CNN.

“And in the sharing of ideas, is what it’s all about. So, you know, he’s certainly not entitled to it. And I certainly won’t be making any decision this soon.”

Cramer also criticized Trump for trying to blame Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the GOP’s failure to win back the majority in the senate.

The former president is moving forward with a “big announcement” Tuesday.