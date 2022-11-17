LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Pandora

Life with Pandora would never be boring.

If you’re looking to open up a box of the best kind of trouble around, look no further than Pandora.

She’s half husky, half pit bull, and all-around charming.

Huskies are a high-energy breed, and she’s definitely got those genes working in her.

She’s also very cuddly and affectionate, and quite food-motivated so she should be easy to train.

At a year and a half old, she’s still pretty much a puppy.

And she’s got a lot to say, as we noticed during her appearance on Pet Connection with Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad.

If this cuddly beauty is the one for you, check out her profile, here:

https://www.homewardonline.org/adoption-foster-info/availabledogs2.html#action_0=pet&animalID_0=18712125&petIndex_0=10