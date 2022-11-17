LIVE: Plains Art Museum Indigenous Art Fair

Whether it's early holiday shopping or just a present for you, they've got you covered.

It’s getting colder.

We’re all going to be spending a lot more time indoors, looking at the walls.

So why not get some new art to make things look a little more exciting?

The Plains Art Museum is hosting its seventh annual Indigenous Art Fair this weekend.

It’s been on the back burner the past couple of years because of Covid.

You can check out 30 different artists from around the region, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The artists work in both traditional styles and in contemporary ones.

And it’s a great way to familiarize yourself with the working artists who are contributing to the vibrant Fargo art scene.

The Plains’ Joe Williams sat down for a live in-studio interview with Emily Welker to talk about the fair, the crowd it always draws, and how indigenous artists are woven into the fabric of life in Fargo.