UPDATE: Names Released of Two Men Found Dead in Shooting Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Department releases the names of two men found shot to death near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning.

They are 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo.

Police say the men knew each other.

Their bodies were found in the 1000 block of 15th Street North after a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Both men were dead at the scene in the driveway.

A neighbor tells us he woke up to arguments and screaming.

He was not sure if it was two men or a man and a woman and that the argument led to three gunshots.

Police say they are actively investigating the cause of these deaths while it awaits autopsy results.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact police.

Contact the FPD Tip Line: 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.