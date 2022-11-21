Fargo Chief Says No Threat To Public After Double Murder Early Saturday, Releases Few New Details

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s police chief is remaining tight-lipped about the departments investigation into a double murder over the weekend near NDSU.

Chief Dave Zibolski will not say if they have a suspect in the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, but says they hope to make an arrest.

Investigators are still conducting interviews of people involved in a gathering in the 1000 block of 15th Street North and other witnesses.

Shots were fired around 3 a.m. Saturday and police arrived to find Gatewood and Davies dead in the driveway.

The men were not living there.

Police say they were known to the department and to each other.

“From a public safety perspective we don’t believe that there’s any other danger to the community. These were all individuals known to each other,” said Zibolski.

“We’re still trying to work through the ‘Why did this happen, who is responsible and in what way, what led to this act of gun violence?’ So those questions we really don’t have the answers to.”

Zibolski says these are the 4th and 5th homicides of the year for Fargo. Arrests were made in the first three cases.

Witnesses are still encouraged to come forward and contact the Fargo Police Department.

Contact the FPD Tip Line: 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.