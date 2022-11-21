LIVE: Starting the Holiday Season at the Jasper Hotel

Events to light up your holiday season.

The holiday season is officially getting started in downtown Fargo Tuesday night.

And downtown’s Jasper Hotel is getting in on the action with a group of activities set around Tuesday night’s holiday tree lighting in Broadway Square.

It can get a little cold waiting around outdoors for the 32-foot-tree to be lighted.

So they’re holding carriage rides and selling hot chocolate to help people warm up.

They also have live music and some special holiday-themed menu items.

Lifestyle Manager Emily Olsen sat down for a live interview on the Morning Show to talk about why Thanksgiving and the end of harvest season are such a big event at the farm-to-table restaurant Rosewild, and what she’s most looking forward to at the Jasper this holiday season.

https://allevents.in/fargo/downtown-tree-lighting-in-broadway-square/200023620317632?ref=eventlist-new-nearby