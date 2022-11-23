Life returning to normal for North Dakota farmer held in Ukrainian prison

Kurt Groszhans (right) with Sen. Kevin Cramer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – Life is returning to normal for a southern North Dakota farmer who was jailed in Ukraine for almost a year.

Sen. Kevin Cramer said he had lunch in Bismarck with Kurt Groszhans of Ashley and his sisters.

Groszhans returned to the state late last month. He was accused in a plot to assassinate the former agriculture minister and sent to a Ukrainian prison. He called it a horrible ordeal.

Details about how Groszhans made his way back to this country have not been disclosed.