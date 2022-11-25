LIVE: Take The Highway To The Danger Zone To Help The Veterans Honor Flight

Fargo Force Jersey Night supporting Veterans Honor Flight is this Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The highway to the danger zone leads to Scheels Arena this weekend.

The Fargo Force are hosting their annual Honor Flight jersey night on Saturday, with a Top Gun theme.

It’s a fundraiser to help send veterans on free flights to Washington, D.C. to see monuments built in their honor.

Players will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

The first thousand fans get a free pair of aviator sunglasses.

You can also bid on items like a Force jersey signed by Kenny Loggins, the man behind the song “Danger Zone” from Top Gun, among other items.

Lori Ishaug with the Veterans Honor Flight says, “I think it’s gonna be magical because when you come there and it’s “Danger Zone” and the players will be wearing these awesome jerseys and we’ve got a band playing when you walk upstairs.”

The Veterans Honor Flight took three trips to D.C. this year after a two-and-a-half-year break due to COVID. The organization is about to announce the date for its next flight in the spring.