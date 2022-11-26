Holiday Pop-up Market highlights small businesses

A glance inside Cellar 624 for this Small Business Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Downtown Fargo is celebrating Small Business Saturday with Holiday Pop-up Market at Cellar 624.

Many small businesses across North Dakota had a chance to sell their arts and crafts, handmade jewelry and gave consumers an opportunity to try out some samples.

Inflation is helping shoppers be more thoughtful about where their money goes this time of year.

Vendors were excited to give people a taste of their rising businesses.

“[It’s great] being around the people and having a face out in the community and being able to visit with people around the community. We get a lot of talk with our pepper growing and some of the sources people have around and it’s really fun to see people at various spots around town and repeat customers. Everything we do, we grow it ourselves or source locally. We like to keep everything kind of fresh and local as it is as well as our purchases,” said Ben O’Neil, the Owner of The Ben’s Hot Sauce in West Fargo.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 as a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday encouraging holiday shoppers to support local businesses.