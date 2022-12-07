Davies Boys Basketball Motivated By Last Year’s 3rd Place Finish

The Eagles are Back For More

FARGO– With the new season underway, the Eagles are 1-0 and hungry to build on the success of last years team. The Eagles are without star center Max Froslie who is out with a torn ACL. They bring back the Eastern Dakota Conference’s leading scorer however in Mason Klabo who averaged 24 points per game last winter, Ray Brown who scored 12 points per game while shooting 41 percent from 3, and Daniel Yorke, a dangerous 2-way guard who will step into a larger role with Ian Motschenbacher now playing college ball. The Eagles found motivation from last year’s state semifinals loss and have been preparing for this season since..

“Last year after we lost in the semis, the group of guys, we just had to get our head together.. come back and have a great season and I think that’s our motivation,” said Brown.

“Manson just told us don’t put it in our backpack, just to keep going and forget about it and keep working in the offseason and that’s what we did. We worked this summer and worked our butts off and now it’s time to go,” said Yorke.

“When you’re always starting at the beginning of the year you always have high aspirations of where you could be at the end of the year and for us its just trying to build on those principles that we had last year of really being defensive first and defense leading to offense for us and we’ve always been really good where we can score but getting key stops at the right times of games is gonna be something that we need to build on too over the course of the year you know all of those factors, team chemistry, all of those things can play into how a season can roll out for you,” said coach Bartt Manson.

“Defense and playing together. I think those two are what we’ve lacked on the most the last two years and if we can sit on the defensive end and play together and not just be a one man team or a two man team, when we have five guys having double digit points I think we can be a great team,” said Klabo.