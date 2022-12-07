Fargo South students make fleece blankets to support veterans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo South High Schoolers are helping our veterans by offering some warmth.

Students are assembling fleece blankets to be sent to veterans across the F-M area. It’s a statewide campaign.

A member of the school’s executive board says Fargo South students plan to donate 13 tie blankets as they look to break last year’s record.

“Blankets signify warmth and loving and we just want to make sure the veterans know that we support them and they can have something to keep them warm in the winter. It’s also really cool to see our whole school kind of come together and work at the same time for a good cause and we can get to know each other through doing this fun activity,” PR of the Executive Board at Fargo South Mila Mathern said.

Students raised more than $500 for the supplies to make the blankets through different fundraising events including the Homecoming dance.