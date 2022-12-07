LIVE: Give United

It's cold outside. Give the gift of a home this holiday season.

Do you ever really need a reason to buy donuts and dog treats?

Today, you’ve got another one.

United Way of Cass-Clay is raising money to help homeless kids in the region through their “Give United” campaign.

They estimate there are around 200 kids living homeless in the metro each night.

Some live with their families.

Others are on their own.

You can donate now through the ninth.

And part of your purchases from Sandy’s Donuts, and of treats from local dog bakery Waggytail Life, will go to the campaign as well.

All donations up to fifty thousand dollars are matched.

United Way of Cass-Clay President & CEO Karla Isely visited the Morning Show to talk with us about how surprised she was to discover so many children are left without homes in the Fargo-Moorhead area, and what their outreach workers can accomplish when they find children who are unhoused and connect them with the resources they need.

liveunitedgiveunitedday.org