Davies Girls Basketball Ready to Run it Back

The Eagles are 1-0 on the season so far

FARGO– The Fargo Davies Eagles will be a little smaller this year with Ava Wild now off playing college ball. The identity of the team however has not changed much. The Eagles led the Eastern Dakota Conference in points per game with 78 last season and put up 91 in their win over Grand Forks Central to open the season. The Eagles pride themselves most however on the defensive end of the floor. They held opponents to just 49 and a half points per game last winter. The differential led to the Eagles winning by 28 points on average. At 1-0 on the young season the Eagles are ranked 3rd in the latest Class A media poll. The team says that if they stay true to their identity by locking down on defense and playing as one on offense they can have a special year.

“Coming in our expectations are the same that they have been the last couple years. We want to set the tone each game defensively and look to push the ball up the court and play hard as a team keep improving every day,” said Coach, Tonah Safranski.

“Tonah preaches relentless defense and I think that whenever we execute that it really works for us and we always think defense relates to offense so when we work really hard on defense we end up executing on offense as well,” said junior guard, Karley Franks.

“A good year for us is something that we feel good about, naturally all of us just being together as one team making sure we make that extra pass, doing all the little things right… everyone’s ultimate goal is the state championship so that would be a great year if we get there,” said senior wing, Ashley Wacha.

“Obviously we want to get to that state championship game that we just missed last year and just work hard as a team and have fun,” said junior guard, Ashton Safranski.