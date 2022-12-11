Sprinkler system helps contain fire at Fergus Falls nursing care facility

The fire department is also crediting the Veterans Home staff for quickly moving the residents to a nearby wing for protection

Water outlet of automated fire extinguish system

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A fire at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls forces residents to move to another part of the facility.

On Saturday, the fire department responded around 1:00 p.m. after water sprinklers were set off.

The department says the fire happened in the North East wing of the building.

The fire was discovered in a ceiling ventilation fan within the laundry room.

The area had minor fire damage and moderate water damage.

No one was hurt.