Woman Accused of Stealing Multiple Vehicles, Arrested in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A Valley City woman is arrested in Jamestown and tied to a string of vehicle thefts.

Police say 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks was found sitting in a vehicle reported stolen in an alley behind come garages shortly after midnight.

They say Hendricks was in possession of keys from four stolen vehicles.

It is believed she stole three vehicles and drove them to different locations.

Hendricks is also tied to the burglary of a Jamestown business, including a vehicle.

She is facing three counts of theft of motor vehicles, unlawful entry into a vehicle to commit a crime, burglary and driving with a suspended license.