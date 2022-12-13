Two Fort Totten Men Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of Incapacitated Person

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two men from Fort Totten, North Dakota are sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of an incapacitated person.

34-year-old Reese Ironshield was given just over 7 years in prison while 32-year-old Kyle Langstaff, Sr. was given nearly 5 years.

The men were caught in the act by three kids on the Spirit Lake Reservation on November 7, 2021.

Ironshield and Langstaff ran but returned to get personal items left behind.

Ironshield pulled a gun and threatened one child to never speak about what he had witnessed.