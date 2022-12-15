LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Eevie

She's not actually a puppy, although you might think this pint-sized sweetie-pie is at first.

Eevie might be small in stature, but she’s probably the biggest flirt in the entire F-M metro area.

Even though she’s never met you before, she’ll likely greet you with enthusiastic tail wags, an offer for a hug, even a kiss or a friendly little nibble on your chin.

She’s a mix of blue heeler/Australian cattle dog, and she’s got the high energy and enthusiasm the breeds are known for.

As a matter of fact, she’s so sprightly and cuddly, and with a soft fluffy coat, you might assume she’s a puppy.

Instead, she’s 4 years old, and comes to Homeward Animal Shelter from the Fargo pound.

Eevie likes kids, and she’s spayed, housetrained and up to date on all her vaccinations.

Plus, she’s small enough so that you can pick her up and carry her if you need to — a very manageable size for even senior pet owners.

If you’re looking for a puppy-like pet with a sense of play but without all the hard work that goes into raising a puppy, check out all her details at the link below.

https://www.homewardonline.org/adoption-foster-info/availabledogs2.html#action_0=pet&animalID_0=18780365&petIndex_0=18