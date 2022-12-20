Fire Damages Bedroom In South Fargo Twin Home

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fire damages a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo.

Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire in the noon hour and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

A child and adult who were in the house at the time were taken to an ambulance to warm up, but there were no injuries.

A pet was rescued.

The family in the connecting unit unit did not report any injuries.

A damage estimate is not yet available.

Temperatures at the time were around -13.