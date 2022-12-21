No serious injuries in south Fargo apartment fire

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The Fargo Fire Department battled a blaze just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Block 32 Apartments near Scheels Home and Hardware.

Fargo Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson said crews responded on a report of smoke coming from an apartment in the building at 1360 32nd St. S. After finding smoke in the hallway on the third floor, they forced entry into a unit and discovered a fire in the kitchen. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire within ten minutes.

Erickson said the frigid weather necessitated a second alarm to be called.

“With it being this cold and hose lines freezing up, just running the equipment is difficult. And then getting more people in to rotate crews – obviously it’s taxing on your body,” he said.

Erickson said crews evacuated the building but residents were allowed back into their apartments shortly after the fire was extinguished, as the damage was limited to the unit where the fire started. He said two people from another unit were checked for smoke inhalation during the evacuation, but refused treatment.

Erickson says it appears no one was home in the apartment where the fire started. The cause is under investigation.