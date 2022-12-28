NDSU Back For Winter Camp; Preparing For Championship V Jacks

NDSU Looks to Win Their 10th Championship in 12 Years and Avenge Their Only FCS Loss of the Season

FARGO– This fall, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits beat the North Dakota State Bison 23-21 in the FargoDome, handing the Bison their only FCS loss all year. Having played them in a close game in October, NDSU knows what they’re up against and winning a championship against their biggest rival could be a storybook finish for a special senior class.

“South Dakota state are very well coached very talented football team, or both sides of the football. Special teams are gonna play unbelievably hard your coach Stiglmeier’s on an outstanding job with this group and you can see their talent level and we’re going to have a great deal last 10,11 days of preparation for us to be successful,” said head coach, Matt Entz.

“Two of the the best teams going at it in and it being them just makes it a little bit more special saw gonna be a really good game and you know glad we’re able to play another game down in Texas. Also, glad you’re able to get another shot of these guys,” said senior left tackle and team captain, Cody Mauch.