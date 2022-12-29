Pet Connection: Meet Samson

Samson joins us for Pet Connection this week from the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes

Samson is a pup with tons of energy. He joins us for Pet Connection this week from the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

The 6-month-old puppy came to the shelter with his brother, Slim, who has already been adopted. Now it’s Samson’s time.

He loves toys and getting out his energy running around playing with other energetic dogs.

He loves kids, but may be a little rough around little tykes. He would need to be slowly introduced to cats.

But with a little patience, Samson could be your companion for years to come.

Check out more about Samson by clicking here.