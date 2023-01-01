The Biggest Weather Events in 2022

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — 2022 started off with a bang as a blizzard tracked across eastern parts of North Dakota on January 4th.

The storm dropped between 3-5 inches of snow, but blowing and drifting snow led to many road closures in the western valley.

Early 2022 remained fairly quiet weather-wise, but as temperatures rose in the early summer, thunderstorms began to form.

On June 24th, storms pushed into the southern tier of the valley bringing flash flooding, baseball sized hail, and wind gusts up to 88 mph.

A few tornadoes spawned from these thunderstorms including an EF-2 tornado in Becker and Wadena Counties with estimated wind gusts reaching 115 mph and a path length greater than thirty miles.

Weather in the fall was rather calm, but winter was quick to greet the area.

From December 12th – 16th, a large storm system stalled over our area bringing plenty of snow to the region.

Over the four-day span, many locations experienced on and off again snow showers leading to some spots securing over a foot of snow.

As we take a glance to 2023, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) expects our temperatures to remain below average.

Our three-month precipitation outlook shows average to slightly above average precipitation totals.

So even if you’ve already had your fair share of winter, more snow isn’t too far away.

Make sure to stay tuned all of 2023 for your latest forecast at KVRR.