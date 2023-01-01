Two $1 million winners in Minnesota Millionaire Raffle

The 17th annual raffle had the fastest sellout yet

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KVRR) — Some Minnesota lottery players already have bragging rights.

Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up to $1 million winning tickets.

One was sold in Oak Park Heights and the other in St. Louis Park.

Both businesses will get $5,000 bonuses.

There was also five $100,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.

The tickets went on sale October 25 and sold out on November 16.