Two $1 million winners in Minnesota Millionaire Raffle
The 17th annual raffle had the fastest sellout yet
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KVRR) — Some Minnesota lottery players already have bragging rights.
Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up to $1 million winning tickets.
One was sold in Oak Park Heights and the other in St. Louis Park.
Both businesses will get $5,000 bonuses.
There was also five $100,000 prizes and five $25,000 prizes.
The tickets went on sale October 25 and sold out on November 16.