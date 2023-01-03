Crunch Fitness opening its first location in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There’s a new place to workout and it’s opening up just in time for your new year’s resolutions. Crunch Fitness is opening its first location in Fargo.

It’ll be off 13th Avenue South in the former Toys ‘R Us building near Walmart. Crunch offers people another place to lift weights or work on cardio.

Memberships start at around $10 a month.

The club features saunas, personal trainers and group fitness classes.

The owner says he’s welcoming everyone to take a tour of the new facility all day Thursday.

“2023, we want to start off the community of Fargo on the right foot. We are going to open here, at Crunch Fitness on January 13th. We’re open for workouts, but before that, we’re going to have our pre-sale launch party January 5th from 7am to 9pm where you’ll have the opportunity to meet all of our local vendors in the area,” says Taylor Warrick, the pre-sales manager.

He says the first 500 people to sign up for a membership this Thursday will get their first month free.