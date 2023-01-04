Thousands Raised After Roof Collapse At Historic Rockford Theatre

Rockford Theatre/Facebook

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (KVRR) — Money is coming in to help save an historic theatre in New Rockford, North Dakota in Eddy County after its roof collapsed last month.

North Dakota Film Society created a GoFundMe page for Rockford Theatre which has already raised nearly $13,000 of a $20,000 goal.

The theatre first opened in 1920 as Blackstone Theatre and it has continued to show first-run releases and film classics ever since.

They hope to be able to reopen sometime in 2023.

You can find a link to the fundraiser here or you can mail donations for Rockford Theatre to Bank Forward in New Rockford.