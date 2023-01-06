LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Gepetto

He's as sweet as a real-life fairy tale.

If you’re looking for a guy who’s just as loving and sweet as the legendary Gepetto, the fictional father of Pinocchio, the little wooden boy, you’ve got to meet Gepetto.

He’s a laid back, cuddly 2-year-old domestic shorthair who comes to the Morning Show from Homeward Animal Shelter.

Gepetto is remarkably composed for a cat, and made friends fast with our team on the Morning Show.

He showed a lot of signs of wanting to get off the anchor desk and explore, but was patient with Homeward

He’s neutered, good with kids and other cats, and would likely do well with a calm dog, although the shelter workers haven’t tested him yet.

Plus, Gepetto is simply gorgeous.

He has a beautiful buff-colored coat, bright eyes and a very striking heart-shaped mark on his nose.

If good-looking Gepetto might be the right guy for you, check out the link to his profile, here:

https://www.homewardonline.org/adoption-foster-info/#petfocus_0=&resultSort_0=animalRescueID&resultOrder_0=asc&page_0=10&age_0=&sex_0=&searchString_0=&action_0=search