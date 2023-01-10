Gate City Bank to pledge $100,000 to a charity for Giving Hearts Day

Gate City Bank is celebrating 100 years of business with a $100,000 donation to a charity. The winners will be announced February 9.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank will pledge $100,000 to a lucky charity for Giving Heart’s Day.

The bank is celebrating 100 years of business by continuing their mission of providing a better way of life by investing in the community.

Of the six prizes, five charities will win $5,000 each while the sixth gets the big prize at $100,000. The winners will be randomly selected February 9.

Officials say it’s always a blessing to take part in Giving Hearts Day for the last decade.

“I’ve been around Giving Hearts Day for a number of years and I just saw the growth and the number of individuals that give, the growth and the charities. Then, you talk and visit with the charities and hear how much Giving Hearts Day has made a difference in their ability to serve their customers. They all have different roles and they all have different things they are trying to serve, to be a part of that is a really rewarding experience,” Gate City Bank President/CEO Kevin Hanson said.

Hanson is looking forward to feeling the energy of the room when the winners are announced.