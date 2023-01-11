Dr. Colin Irvine named Concordia College President

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Dr. Colin Irvine is selected as the 12th president of Concordia College in Moorhead.

Hundreds gathered on campus to attend the announcement.

Irvine is currently the provost and senior executive vice president at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. He will take control beginning July 1.

He replaces Doctor William Craft, who is retiring this summer after serving a total of twelve years.

“Please know that above all else I am committed to honoring Concordia’s history by looking ahead with mission derived courage at the future challenges and the equally enormous promise for those of us in higher education bold enough to get involved in it,” Irvine said.

An inauguration ceremony will be held for Irvine after the start of the fall semester.