Three People Arrested After Overnight Pursuit Through Fargo and West Fargo

Delano Minor, Diona Lafontaine and Leslielyn Stevens

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a vehicle that fled from police in Fargo and West Fargo is arrested after getting stuck in a ditch in West Fargo around 5:30 this morning.

Police took 37-year-old Delano Minor of West Fargo into custody for fleeing and driving under suspension.

Two passengers were arrested for multiple warrants including 33-year-old Diona Lafontaine, who has no permanent address, and 28-year-old Leslielyn Stevens of Fargo.

One of the suspects ran into a field before being arrested.

Additional charges are possible.