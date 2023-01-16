LIVE: Terrifying Talent At The Fargo Film Festival

Two masters of modern horror are headed to Fargo next month and you can meet them and learn about their craft.

FARGO — They are the team that’s created some of the most compelling, complex horror entertainment of the last ten years, and they’re headed to Fargo to share their stories of how they do what they do with you.

Director Mike Flanagan of “Midnight Mass,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” and his co-writer and lead actress Kate Siegel will be in Fargo for the Fargo Film Festival next month.

Flanagan, who first came to the Fargo Film Festival to present his first film “Absentia” in 2011, will speak with his spouse and co-creator Siegel at this spring’s Festival Closing Night Showcase on March 25th.

Their works together are lauded by modern audiences for their thoughtful, nuanced, and character-driven approach to horror storytelling, which blends the exploration of human tragedy and trauma with well-known tropes of horror and the supernatural.

The Fargo Theatre’s Sean Volk visited the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about why they both love Flanagan and Siegel’s work, and what you can learn about the art of storytelling from this collaborative team.