Rider Hurt at Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race, Flown To Twin Cities

TJ Nelson,
CASS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A snowmobile rider in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race in rural Lake Shore, Minnesota crashes on the race course.

A 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries.

Cass County, Minnesota sheriff’s office says the crash happened Sunday afternoon just before two.

Medical aid was immediately given by a number of agencies that were staging at the event before the helicopter arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

