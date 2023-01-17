ND lawmakers introduce bills removing ‘sexually explicit’ books

Republicans introduce two bills in the North Dakota Legislature aimed at removing "sexually explicit" books at stores and libraries.

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) — A house bill would make it a Class B misdemeanor for any business where minors can go that offer books showing at least partial nudity and sexual material.

It was introduced by Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor of Dickinson.

Supporters say it’s needed due to graphic images and the message it portrays about human sexuality.

“The current law allows for ND public libraries to have obscene material in the library. This is one of several exceptions in the current law. House Bill 1205 would eliminate those exceptions to allow for tax-payer funded libraries in ND to have obscene materials,” Former Superintendent of Kensal Public Schools Tom Tracy said.

Opponents say it’s on parents to educate their children about different worldviews.

“Instead of pre-supposing and creating clumsy laws to remove information, I would encourage parents to have those conversations with their children and express what they believe in their worldview with their family. These are very difficult and sensitive discussions and they need to happen. I think the library is there to provide information in that regard but it’s really parents that have to express their beliefs systems,” Director of the Fargo Public Library Timothy Dirks said.

In September, a group of people in Jamestown asked its library board of directors to remove “Let’s Talk About It. The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships and Being a Human” from circulation due to what they call graphic images about human sexuality.

Dirks says criminalizing library activities will make it harder to serve the community in their 1st Amendment responsibilities.

“If you wish to live in a free and open society, you should be willing to understand that you will run into things that you will not agree with and you will be offended by. That’s the nature of a free and open society. The library is kind of the cornerstone for that for the community and society,” Dirks said.

The bill also mentions gender identity as part of its offenses without explaining its meaning.

Republican State Sen. Todd Beard of Williston introduced a similar bill in the Senate.