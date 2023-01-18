LIVE: National Popcorn Day

There's nothing corny about getting full-swing into entertainment season.

Things are popping at the metro’s movie theaters ahead of National Popcorn Day Thursday.

Marcus Century Cinema’s getting ready for Academy Award 2023 Best Picture nominee showings soon.

You’ll be able to see all the nominee films there after the motion picture academy makes their Oscar nominees announcement next Tuesday the 24th.

They’ve also got a Superbowl event coming up.

It’s just 8 dollars to see the new Superbowl-themed film “80 for Brady.”

In it, football fans played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field stalk Tom Brady for Superbowl tickets.

Marcus Cinema’s Tristan Ross stopped by the KVRR Morning Show with popcorn and movie talk to get us ready for the big things to come.

https://www.marcustheatres.com/theatre-locations/century-cinema-fargo