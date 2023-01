Detached Garage Fire In South Fargo Under Investigation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo firefighters respond to fire and smoke coming from a detached garage in south Fargo overnight.

Crews had to break in the doors to get inside.

The roof appears to have been saved and Fire Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says considering there was a fire, the rest of the garage should be repairable.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.