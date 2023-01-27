LIVE: Lunar New Year At NDSU

We still have a week left to celebrate. Let's start the new year off right.

The Lunar New Year of 2023 is heading into its second week for the millions of people who celebrate it all around the world.

And NDSU’s Asian Student Celebration is celebrating too.

They say their second annual Lunar New Year gathering at the college is a success.

They estimate about 350 people showed up for last weekend’s event, and it’s only the second year they’ve held it.

The celebration featured traditional New Year foods, and the always-popular red money envelopes for kids.

They’re already planning more events to come.

NDSU students Sacred Mauricio and Hannah Flohr joined the Morning Show to talk live with Emily Welker about this year’s celebration and what we can look forward to seeing soon from the group.

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088459210091&eav=AfYcTSLmhWThL1lZWfoyWwY7z7CTy0pd650K2nCQH1d-5wzZRTnesHTV3CESVh_sCLs&paipv=0&_rdr