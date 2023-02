Man identified in fatal Wells County snowmobile crash

BOWDON, N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities identify the Jackson, Minnesota man killed after crashing his snowmobile in Wells County.

Sixty-seven-year-old Bruce Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene early Wednesday evening on January 25.

The crash happened 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, North Dakota.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says there were no witnesses to the crash.

The crash is under investigation.